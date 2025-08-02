Prince William, Kate set strict condition for children ahead of big move

Prince William and Kate Middleton are seemingly undergoing a major transition and the couple have a big decision pending for the family’s next big move.

As Prince George, who turned 12 last month, is now being prepared to take on his destined role in the monarchy, Palace sources have claimed that the couple is now eyeing a bigger property to adjust to all the new changes that they will have to face.

Now, according to royal expert Jennie Bond, it is yet to be confirmed if William and Kate will actually move to a bigger royal home – the 18th century Fort Belvedere being on top of the list – but in any case, they have a strict condition set for the children.

“Well, the first thing that has to be said is that this is just a rumour,” Bond told The Mirror. “William and Catherine have been so set on giving their children a more ‘normal’ upbringing than royal youngsters before them that it’s hard to imagine them wanting to move to what is, in effect, a castle — albeit it a relatively small one.”

A report on Mail on Sunday stated that that the Wales have “outgrown” their four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage. Bond noted that for a “family of five” the home “doesn’t leave much room for visiting relatives or friends, or for kids’ sleepovers”.

However, she stressed that in any decision, Prince William and Princess Kate will have “their children’s happiness at heart”.

“For them, preserving a relaxed, cosy family life - as close to some sort of normality as possible given their status - is a top priority,” she added.

The expert also suggested that the property, which has eight bedrooms, acres of garden, a lake, a swimming pool, tennis courts and a polo stud”, it is surely a tempting option for the family.