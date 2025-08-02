Zara Tindall masters understated glamour in sleek black dress

Zara Tindall brings glamour to Australia.

Zara Tindall’s summer style in 2025 has leaned toward relaxed, casual looks with chic barrel jeans and breezy off-duty ensembles aside from her standout fashion moments at Royal Ascot.

But her latest appearance proves she’s just as effortless in full glamour mode.

During a recent under-the-radar trip to Australia, the daughter of Princess Anne attended a fundraiser for The CatWalk Trust, founded by Dame Catriona Williams, in Queenstown.

For the occasion, she turned heads in a stunning Rebecca Vallance creation, identified by royal fashion blogger @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram.

The piece, called the Versailles dress, is a black midi with golden sequinned leaf embellishments at the waist.

Its figure-hugging silhouette, falling just below the knee, combined understated elegance with a touch of glittering vibrancy making it one of Zara’s most memorable looks of the season.

The embellishments on Zara Tindall’s Versailles dress were more than just decorative, they transformed the classic monochrome palette into something visually striking.

That hint of metallic shimmer added depth and intrigue, giving her look a distinctive edge.

To complete the outfit, the daughter of Princess Anne carried her chic Strathberry crescent chain bag, its gold hardware perfectly echoing the dress’s embellishments.

She paired it with timeless black suede pumps by Emmy London, striking the ideal balance between elegance and wearability.

It was a look that was both simple and sophisticated ideal for an event where Zara needed to appear professional.