SummerSlam 2025: John Cena VS Cody Rhodes for Undisputed Championship title August 3

Wrestling alert!

The build up to the two-night showdown has begun!

John Cena and Cody Rhodes will face off against each other on August 3 at MetLife stadium. The event is expected to be a house full for the SummerSlam 2025 big fight.

This year’s SummerSlam is getting special attention as it marks John Cena’s final season, and features him putting the Undisputed Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight.

It will be a historic weekend, as the fight will determine whether John Cena retires as a heel champion or Cody Rhodes (or someone else) can dethrone him before he bids farewell to the world of wrestling.

Can John Cena end on a high note amidst mixed fan reactions?

The contest will be under Street Fight rules, meaning that interference and weapons are legal.

Remember, this is a rematch of their poorly received WrestMania 41 encounter in which Cena defeated his foe to win the title.

Can John Cena end on a high note?

Fans are eager to know whether this match will turn out to be a better affair than the previous fights.

John Cena’s heel turn has received mixed reactions from fans. Some love the bold move, while others are still adjusting to the new character.

The storyline with Cody Rhodes is heating up, and it’s unclear how it will all play out.

Is John Cena’s heel turn paying off?

John Cena won at WrestMania 41 with help from Travis Scott, using underhanded tactics. Despite his heel behaviour, fans still cheer for him, and Dave Meltzer says the turn feels “forced” due to Cena's impending retirement.

