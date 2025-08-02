Duchess Sophie sends heartfelt message to Kate Middleton in latest outing

Duchess Sophie gave a subtle nod to Princess Kate with her fashion choices while performing a key royal task.

Recently, the Duchess of Edinburgh, as Colonel-in-Chief of The Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, visited two of their Battalions at their headquarters in Tidworth, Wiltshire.

Notably, in one of the appearances, Sophie donned a breezy blue colour dress from the Firm's favourite designer Emilia Wickstead, alongside some other pieces from designers loved by the Princess of Wales.

A fashion expert told Hello! Fashion that Duchess Sophie's new style showcases that she is in her "soft femininity" era.

Tania Leslau said, "The Duchess of Edinburgh's style leans into soft femininity."

"...something her latest look captures perfectly. Emilia Wickstead, a firm favourite in her wardrobe, strikes that sweet spot between tradition and romance," she added.

"Case in point: a practical shirt dress silhouette blooming with clustered blue roses, ideal for potentially sweaty, yet chic, summer duties. And naturally, blue blood pairs best with blue Prada pumps," Tania explained.

It appears that Duchess Sophie is following in the footsteps of the future Queen by sending a message of support to her with her day-to-day fashion choices.