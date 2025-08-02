Enjoy Meteor shower 2025 tonight: Here's how to watch!

Get ready for one of 2025’s most spectacular celestial events!

The Perseids meteor shower, peaking on August 12-13, promises breathtaking views with up to 100 meteors per hour under perfect conditions. Even on August 13, one can witness Jupiter and Venus making their closest pass of the year, shining brightly in the predawn sky.

So, here's everything you need to know to maximize your stargazing.

When is the 2025 Perseid meteor shower?

The Perseid runs from 17 July to August 24, with the peak of activity falling on the night of 12-13 August.

You can catch the most meteors during peak, but if the clouds or your schedule get in the way, the Perseid will still put on a great show from August 9 to 15, with the best viewing times from midnight till just before dawn, through you can spot some meteors in the evening too.

The best place to spot a meteor shower

The best spot to watch a meteor shower is somewhere dark with a clear view of the sky. Get away from city lights if you can, but if not, find a spot shielded from direct light, like a park or your backyard.

How can you see a meteor shower?

To see a meteor shower, just relax, look up at the night sky, and take it all in- the more sky you can see, the better!

Use your naked eyes, as binoculars or telescopes will limit your view. Give your eyes about 30 minutes to adjust to the dark, and you’ll start spotting meteors.

Will the Moon spoil the shower?

It’s possible that the moon might spoil the meteor gazing party, but you can still make the most of it.

The moon will be pretty bright as it will be second full moon of summer, called as Sturgeon moon on August 9. So try to block it out with a building or tree- it will rise in the east and move higher in the sky as the night goes on.

Catching the Perseid meteor shower

You can spot meteors anywhere in the sky, so look straight up and take in as much of the night sky as possible.

The meteors will seem to originate from the constellation Perseus, but you don’t need to look directly at it- in fact, looking away from the radiant point can help you see meteors with longer tails.

To find Perseus, look for the W-shaped constellation Cassiopeia in the north to northeast sky and find Perseus just below it.

Tips & tricks

Find a dark spot : Away from city hustle and bustle, with a clear sky view.

: Away from city hustle and bustle, with a clear sky view. Use red light mode: on your phone to preserve night vision.

on your phone to preserve night vision. Dress warmly: Layers for comfort as it gets chilly.

Get comfy: support your neck with a lounger or lie down.

Let your eyes adjust: 20-30 minutes for optimal viewing.

