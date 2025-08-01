James Bond gets new writer, but fans are still buzzing over who's next Bond?

Get ready for a new James Bond film! Steven Knight, the genius behind Peaky Blinders, is writing the next 007 movie, and Denis Villeneuve is set to direct. Amazon MGM is all in on reviving the iconic franchise, but the big question remains: who will play the next Bond?

Amazon MGM's revamping film with new team

Amazon MGM Studios is rebooting the James Bond franchise with Steven Knight writing and Denis Villeneuve directing. The movie is expected to be a dark, edgy, and elite take on Bond 26.

While there’s no official title or release date yet, Fans can expect a moody, slow-burning thriller with complex heroes and a focus on psychological warfare over high-octane action.

Who will be the next Bond & Why Internet is buzzing?

The question that refuses to die: who is going to be the next 007?

Names like Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson, Tom Holland, Ben-Adir, and Jacob Elordi are being tossed around like grenades in a spy mission.

But Amazon MGM has kept the lid on matter, with lips tighter than Q’s security protocols. No actor has been confirmed, and speculation is only getting wilder.

The speculation continues! Amazon MGM is keeping mum on the next Bond, fueling even wilder rumors and guesses. Who do you think will take on the role?

The James Bond franchise has indeed grossed more than $7 billion globally since 1962, but now it is set for its most ambitious chapter yet, thanks to Steven Knight’s intense storytelling and Denis Villeneuve’s masterful direction, which promises to redefine 007 like never before.

Related: Taron Egerton to play the next 'James Bond'?