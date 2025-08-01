Princess Diana's niece Eliza says 'yes' in magical sky-lit proposal

Lady Eliza Spencer is feeling on top of the world after a fairytale proposal under the stars.

Eliza, who is Princess Diana's niece and a cousin to Prince William and Prince Harry has officially announced her engagement to her long-time boyfriend Channing Millerd.

The Princess Diana's look-a-like and 33-year-old daughter of Charles Spencer appeared to be the happiest girl on the planet as her fiancée, Channing, proposed her on the picturesque Greek island of Santorini.

In the sweet engagement announcement post, one photo shows Eliza embracing her partner while proudly flaunting her sparkling diamond ring. Another captures the romantic moment Channing went down on one knee, and the final image reveals the breathtaking Santorini setting where the proposal took place.

Of course her sister and loved ones didn't miss the chance to celebrate the special moment. Her twin sister, Lady Amelia Spencer, was among the first to congratulate her writing: 'The best news ever. I couldn't be happier for you both!

Meanwhile, her older sister Lady Kitty Spencer, 34, added: 'So happy for you and love you both very much.'

For context, the newly engaged couple first met at a dinner party in South Africa ten years ago.

Eliza had previously expressed her admiration for Channing, saying: 'We have such a strong, supportive relationship. He is my best friend. We are always there for one another, no matter how things unfold.'

She also shared her certainty about their future together, adding: 'I am sure he's the one, a strong bond is built on trust and shared values,' as reported by Hello!

Eliza, along with her twin sister Amelia and older sister Kitty, all are successful models. They are the children of Earl Charles Spencer and his first wife, Victoria Lockwood. The family also includes their older brother, Louis.