Prince Andrew's war with King Charles ends for good

Prince Andrew's long-running feud with his eldest brother King Charles III comes to an end over the 30-room Windsor property.

However, Andrew may face a new challenge ahead as Prince William has been tipped to take a hard line with his uncle in the future.

Reports suggest the Duke of York has successfully resisted pressure to vacate Royal Lodge and presented the monarch with a legal document confirming that he is entitled to stay at the property under the terms of his lease.

The 76-year-old monarch has stepped back from the dispute as he focusses on his recovery. However, royal experts believe the future king could take a much tougher approach if and when he inherits the responsibility of managing royal residences.

It emerges amid reports that the King could give William an authority to take important measures to protect the monarchy, leaving the Duke at the mercy of the heir to the British throne.

Praising William's skills to lead, royal expert Helena Chard previously said that the Prince of Wales is a shrewd operator and is determined to banish anyone who poses a threat to the monarchy.

She went on to claim that Andrew will not have a formal role in William’s modernised monarchy.

Another royal expert Hilary Fordwich claims the King is “relieved and delighted” to put ball in William's court.

Andrew landed himself in a slew of scandals, starting from the Jeffery Epstein association and the sex scandal that left him stripped off of his royal titles and patronages in 2019.

His latest "Chinese spy" scandal, at the end of last year, caused a national security matter, forcing the King to uninvite him from the private Christmas celebrations.

Royal fans have also expressed their concerns about Andrew's future with the Firm after winning the royal lodge, with one fans warning: “Andrew won the battle but will lose the war. William will be merciless.”

Some others believe that future king William will teach a lesson to all who contributed to damage the reputation of monarchy with their personal acts.