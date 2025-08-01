Drake reveals intimate details about son during live show

Drake spilled the beans about having a special connection with one European city, which is linked to his only child.
During his live show in Amsterdam on Wednesday, July 30, the U My Everything singer told the crowd that the city holds a special place in his heart because it's where he and his former partner Sophie Brussaux conceived their son Adonis.
"I was saying backstage, I was saying that this is the place. A very special place in my heart. Because this is where my son was conceived," the 38-year-old Canadian singer and actor admitted in front of the jam-packed venue."So this is a big show for me, you know? I hold Amsterdam very dear to my heart."
The video, shared to X (formerly Twitter) by a fan, captured Drake, born Aubrey Graham, saying, "There would be no Adonis if there wasn’t an Amsterdam, so shoutout to y’all."
The Family Matters rapper welcomed his now seven-year-old son with French artist Brussaux.
Adonis has become a source of inspiration for his doting father, influencing his music and perspective on life.
Despite a slew of challenges and controversy early on, Drake shares a strong and loving relationship with his son and often shares adorable moments with Adonis on social media.
