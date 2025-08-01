King Charles reduced to tears over life changing decision

King Charles left emotional after leaving a beloved one behind on one of the biggest days of his life.

According to a royal expert, the monarch, who was in love with Camilla, was reduced to tears the night before tying the knot with Princess Diana.

In conversation with Fox News, Ian Pelham Turner said, "They [Charles and Diana] both [cried]."

He claimed the late People's Princess was also "reluctant" about marrying Charles, but she was told by her sister that it was "too late" to turn down, as "tea towels with their joint images were already being sold."

On the other hand, the then-Prince of Wales included Camilla by wearing cufflinks with her insignia, which reportedly moved him.

It is important to note that Charles and Diana exchanged vows on July 29, 1981. However, their marriage did not last long.

Another royal commentator, Hilary Forwich, revealed that the author of Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life shared about the tragic night of the now King.

"In covering the king’s coronation [in 2023], I was live on set with Sally Bedell Smith. I asked her about him crying the night before his wedding, which she confirmed," the royal expert said.

It is not a hidden fact that Charles, Diana and Camilla's "tumultuous love triangle" is still discussed by people.

She added, "...It's an infamously sad study of the clash between traditional royal duty versus personal fulfilment and happiness at the heart of Britain’s monarchy."