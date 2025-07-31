Kelly Clarkson makes major decision after postponing Las Vegas residency

Kelly Clarkson’s next plans revealed after leaving fans concerned

Kelly Clarkson is gearing up to make a life altering decision after she took some time off to focus on herself.

The 43-year-old media personality was burned out by demanding career as a TV show host as well as musician, while also navigating her divorce with Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson recently postponed the first two shows of her Las Vegas residency hours before her first show was due, claiming that she needed to protect her voice which was under a lot of strain.

However, an insider told RadarOnline, "She's driven herself to exhaustion trying to be Miss Perfect. But she's doing too many things at once – and it's taken a toll. It's spinning plates, and she just can't go on this way."

The American Idol champion has been stressed about the divorce which cost her a hefty sum as well as maintain her public image which the insider revealed is further adding to her mental trouble.

"Kelly's trying to come across as valiant to her public, but behind the scenes she's a mess. She's weak from exhaustion and crying nonstop for letting her fans down," they said.

Clarkson also took 10 days off from her TV show for some “private matter” which the insider claimed she is already growing tired of.

"Everyone knows she's tired of the talk show grind," they said. But she needs to pay over $1.3 million for the settlement with her ex-husband as well as monthly child support which comes down to $45,601 for their two kids.