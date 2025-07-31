Wolfie practices Chinese calligraphy as Dara Huang balances culture with rewards

Dara Huang has revealed she's a strict Asian parent' when it comes to language learning.
The 42-year-old architect who shares Wolfie with her ex-husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, now married to Princess Beatrice-recently gave fans a glimpse into the parenting approach via social media.
Responding to a follower who asked if her son could speak Chinese, Dara proudly replied: 'Yes!I make him read and write as well!'
To highlight Wolfie's progress, Dara posted a sweet video of him sing an iPad app to practice Chinese calligraphy with impressive skill.
Playfully embracing the 'strict parent' stereotype, Dara wrote: 'I am that Asian parent that insists Wolfie learns to speak, read and write Chinese,' adding a laughing emoji to keep ye tone light.
She also revealed her clever strategy for keeping him motivated-trading Chinese Duolingo lessons for Robux, the virtual currency for the popular game Roblox.
'His main motivation is I exchange completed Chinese Duolingo classes for Robux,' she shared, along with a eye-roll emoji.
Dara's latest family update come a as she and Wolfie embarked on a trip to Thailand. Her Instagram stories captured charming moments form their journey, including Wolfie being wheeled through the airport on a luggage trolley, arriving at their hotel, enjoying sweeping views of the Bangkok skyline.
Wolfie was recently spotted cheering on the Lionesses alongside his father, Edoardo, and stepmother, Princess Beatrice.
