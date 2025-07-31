King Charles will never force Harry to divorce Meghan Markle

Amidst swirling rumours of a possible separation between Prince Harry and Meghan Meghan, fueled by recent reports of the Duke's reunion with his cancer-stricken father King Charles, one unwavering truth about the monarch remains crystal clear.

The Duchess of Sussex might also be having a distressing dream about her relationship with the Duke amid whispers of a possible rift, but rest assured, the King's love and support will guide Harry through any challenge.

"King Charles' love for his son Prince Harry and grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet remains unwavering, and he will never force the Duke into taking drastic measures regarding the Duchess, even if she unleashes more controversy at the Palace," a trusted royal source has claimed.

It comes amid reports that Meghan is anxious over history repeating itself. She allegedly fears the monarch may pressure Harry into divorce during royal reconciliation talks.

There is growing speculation that the palace may use the prospect of divorce as leverage to draw the Duke back into the royal fold. However, palace insider categorically denied reports as baseless rumours, saying King Charles is the one who supported Meghan whenever she needs.

She's said to be afraid that the royals are scheming to drive a wedge between her and Harry.

The alarm was raised after a July 12 meeting in London between King Charles's communications secretary and Harry's senior Britain advisers, a development seen by some as a breakthrough in previously stalled relations.

Meghan feels left out and is anxious about the pace of talks, with Harry now making decisions more independently than before. One royal insider claimed Meghan anxious as she feels like things are slipping out of her hands.