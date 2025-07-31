Rockfalls force mass evacuations in Italy’s Brenta Dolomites

Hundreds of tourists and residents have been evacuated, and dozens of trails have been closed after a series of rockfalls on the slopes of Cima Falkner occurred in the Brenta Dolomites in northern Italy.

Emergency services responded steadily, prompting the local authorities to instantly shut down the affected areas in the wake of the geological crisis.

The authorities have issued a statement in the region of Trentino-Alto Adige: “Multiple rockfalls have occurred on both the western and eastern slopes of Cima Falkner in the Brenta Group.”

“All hikers in the area have been evacuated. We urge everyone to pay maximum attention and strictly follow the ordinances to ensure their own safety,” authorities further declared.

Given the rockfall situation, a technical inspection was conducted with the help of a helicopter unit. Authorities have confirmed the findings, stating: “The entire summit is affected by an ongoing geomorphological process, likely linked to permafrost degradation.”

It has been observed that rockfalls often occur in the Dolomites, but this year the striking rise is resulting in extreme heat and weather disruption, which ultimately intensifies the climate crisis.

The scientific committee of the Italian Alpine Club (CAI) told la Repubblica, “Landslides are on the rise, and the main cause is the climate crisis. There’s no doubt about it.

He further stated, “Mountains, by definition, are destined to collapse – they won’t remain as we know them forever. What’s different now is that we’re seeing a clear acceleration of these processes, driven by heat and extreme weather events intensified by the climate crisis.”

Rockfall-driven mass evacuations can be mitigated with enhanced warning signs, public awareness, and effective recovery strategies, all of which are crucial for proactive risk management.

Italian scientists who participated in a campaign launched by the environmentalist group Legambiente subsequently confirmed that the Marmolada glacier, one of the most significant and most symbolic in the Dolomites, could melt entirely by 2040.