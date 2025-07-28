Japanese teen breaks Usain Bolt, Gout Gout's 100m world record

A 16-year-old Japanese prodigy has stunned the athletics world by smashing the all time 100 meter racing record for under-18 athletes.

The teen phenom Sorato Shimizu completed his 100 meter race at a local meet in Hiroshima, Japan, in just 10 seconds.

The Flash-like runner broke the Australian sprinter Gout Gout’s personal best time of 10.17 seconds and it is also faster than any 100m time recorded by Usain Bolt as a 20-year-old.

Australian sprinter Gout Gout

Shimizu tore up the track as he broke the previous record jointly held by American runner Christian Miller and a Thai athlete Puripol Boonson, who both ran 100m in 10.06 seconds.

Talking about his achievement, the fastest under 18 ace said, “I was determined to run under 10 seconds heading into the final,” adding that he was happy to have set a high school record.

For the unversed, running legend Usain Bolt preferred a 200 meter race more than a 100 meter due to his slower start and trademark acceleration. He’s still the fastest 200-meter runner in the world with record time being 19.19 seconds.

Retired Jamaican runner Usain Bolt

The fastest 100m ever recorded is still held by Usain Bolt, who ran the distance in record 9.58 seconds at 2009 World Championships in Berlin.