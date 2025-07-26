Prince Harry faces huge uphill battle amid peace talks with King Charles

Prince Harry is facing the brunt of his decisions as he struggles to work towards a reconciliation with his cancer-stricken father King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex has been vocal about his grievances with the royal family but has changed his tune amid reports that he feels out of place in the US and misses his life in the UK. According to a former Palace staffer, Harry is regretting his decisions.

“Harry broke all the rules, the rules which he knew well,” ex-royal butler, Paul Burrell, told Express.co.uk. “He’s broken them and gone beyond and said things which should never have been said.”

He explained that Harry was walking a “tight rope of truth” and “if you fall off it, you get battered and bruised”.

The former staffer suggested that Harry’s mistake was deliberate and he didn’t expect the reaction that he received. Now that the royals seemed to have moved on from the Sussexes, Harry is making an effort to be included in the royal fold again.

“I think Harry has got battered and bruised because he said things which any royal should never say,” Burrell continued.

“[He] criticised his late grandmother, as she was dying, criticised his father as he was struggling with his own cancer battle, criticised Kate, who is struggling with her cancer battle, and his brother, who has the weight of monarchy on his shoulders.”

Although, he noted that it won’t be an easy fight. He explained that it would take a lot more than a mere talks to get started on the healing of the years-long rift.

“That's hardly helpful from someone who should know better. It’s a tinder box waiting to go off. And believe me, there'll be sparks from the other side of the Atlantic before there are on this side of the Atlantic.”