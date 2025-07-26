Cat named ‘Sir Arthur’ goes viral for British accent

A cat from the United Kingdom (U.K.) has gone viral on social media after viewers claimed that it has a British accent.

A video shared on TikTok by a user named @sirarthurmeows is making rounds online. It features a black cat “Sir Arthur” standing on a roof outside the window as the owner tells him to come inside.

The adorable pet takes a few steps forward and makes loud meowing sounds which many users claim to be “speech in British accent”.

Sir Arthur was eventually picked by the owner and moved inside but this doesn’t stop him from voicing his disapproval as he continues to make drawn out noises which netizens transcribed as “NeOwww”.

The video was captioned, “Arthur knows he isn't allowed on the roof as he gets stuck. Yet he still does it and then gets angry with me when I have to rescue him. The mouthful of abuse I receive at the end when he is safe on the bed is quite spectacular!”

One of the viewers commented, “This is the first time I’ve heard a cat with a British accent.” Another asked, “Is this the scouse cat?”

While a third one also expressed a similar opinion, asking, “Why does he sound British.”

The self proclaimed “noisiest cat” of the world account boasts over 40,000 followers on TikTok and the video shared three days ago has amassed over 1.5 million views.