Princess Anne makes final decision on Prince Harry: Shocking

Prince Harry receives shocking news from Palace

Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth II's only daughter and King Charles III's sister, known for her supporting role to all family members at their difficult time and crises, does not seem to remain same for her nephew Prince Harry.

The Princess Royal always respects relationships and stands firm with the people, who help strengthen family bounding and the monarchy.

As per new report, it seems difficult for the Princess to "forgive" Harry if the royal rift between the Duke of Sussex and King Charles was to be healed.

Earlier this month, representatives of the King and his youngest son met in London to discuss potential rapprochement.

Royal expert Jennie Bond believes the Princess Royal will have avoided the topic of Harry's exile with Charles since the Duke left the royal job and relocated to in 2020.

"It may be that the King has discussed his family troubles with Anne, but I rather doubt that she would want to get involved," the expert said .

Bond went on to say that Harry saga is distasteful to the hardest-working royal, saying "loyalty is paramount" to Anne.

"I suspect she feels that Harry has been extremely disloyal to his father, his brother and the monarchy. She might well find that hard to forgive," Bond revealed to The Mirror.

The commentator also revealed the bitter truth about Harry's biggest loss, saying: "Anne would have been the perfect person to offer advice and guidance."

He added: "Sadly, this is no longer relevant as Harry has made it quite clear that he has no desire to return to life as a working royal."

"She could have told her nephew that 'playing second fiddle' is the wrong way to look at his status," Bond explained.

"Instead, as she has shown, the second-born can be an invaluable support to the institution of monarchy, and a vital friend, confidant and wingman/woman to the monarch.

"She could have explained that they are a team - a firm - working together to keep the monarchy relevant and using their platform to help charities and communities," the expert suggested.

The advice would be more than just words, as Anne has recently proved to live up to her long-held reputation as the hardest working royal.

Anne took on 474 engagements in 2024, once again topping the list among working royals. By comparison, The King was in second place with 372 engagements in the same time frame.