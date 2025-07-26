Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's entertainment empire losing steam

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly publicised Netflix deal is reportedly heading towards a quiet fade-out, with insiders suggesting that a bottle of rosé might have played a role in the couple's waning popularity.

The royal couple's Hollywood chapter has hit another snag, with their film project Meet Me At The Lake stalled in development despite buying the rights to Carley Fortune's bestselling romance for a reported $3.8 million.

The couple's Netflix debut Harry & Meghan drew major buzz back in 2022, but their follow-ups have failed to live up to expectations.

Meghan's With Love, Meghan and Harry's polo doc flopped with viewers, and the momentum just didn't last. "They're letting it expire without drama," a Netflix source told MailOnline. "There's no appetite for anything new."

Sources close to Netflix say the disappointing performance of Meghan's As Ever lifestyle line, including her rosé wine, didn't help. The duchess's wine was hyped as embodying "sun-drenched outdoor moments," but industry insiders now say sales have been modest at best.

"The wine isn't selling," a Netflix insider told The Sun. "There's no great demand." The brand claimed to sell out quickly, but it was reportedly a very limited run, and with prices starting at $119 for three bottles (plus shipping), buyers weren't exactly rushing in droves.

Netflix executives were reportedly frustrated that Meghan's brand work took precedence over the streamer's own projects.

"Netflix won't play second fiddle," one source said. The couple's once-promising entertainment empire now appears to be losing steam, with even their celebrity cachet waning. "No one in Hollywood rates them anymore," another insider added bluntly.

Despite speculation that Netflix may leave the door open for one-off specials or post-split drama, it looks like the big, shiny deal that once gave Harry and Meghan a financial reset is fizzling out - slowly and without fanfare.