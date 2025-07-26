Prince Harry, Meghan receive upsetting update after Netflix deal collapse

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have another major setback to deal with after their multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix was axed.

Apart from With Love, Meghan, the couple had two massive projects pending with the streaming giant which are also on the verge of cancellation given the lack of progress, a Hollywood insider dished.

In August 2023, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they were producing a film adaptation of Carley Fortune’s hit romance novel, Meet Me at the Lake, for which Netflix had shelled out around $3 million for the rights.

Given that the deal will come to an end in September of this year, the insider told Page Six that Archewell productions has “yet to hire a director or come anywhere close to picking a cast”.

“By this point, you would have thought they would have got a director on board and a cast. So, what is the delay?” the insider said of the hyped-up project.

“And when you make something for Netflix, it takes a long time for it to actually hit the streamer — there is so much to do in post-production, to make sure it’s ready for every country. If the deal is up this year, then when is this film going to be made?”

The Sussexes also had a documentary lined up which was to be filmed in Africa. However, the source claimed that there is a high chance that “neither of these projects will see the light of day”.

The news comes after it was revealed that the Meghan’s show failed to grab a spot in the streamer’s top 300 list. Moreover, Harry’s Polo also did not hit the mark with the audiences.

However, a report in The Sun suggested that it was not the end of the line for the couple. While there may be other projects in the pipeline.

Moreover, there’s “no animosity from either side” and things have “just run their course”.