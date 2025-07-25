Prince William heads to Switzerland after King Charles tribute

Prince William says goodbye to Princess Kate after Buckingham Palace event

Future king William said goodbye to Princess Kate to watch Lionesses take on Spain in the Women's Euros final in Switzerland after Buckingham Palace delivered a royal good luck to team with musical surprise.

The Prince of Wales, who is patron of the Football Association, is making the trip to St Jakob-Park in Basel.

Kensington Palace did not confirm whether Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, or Prince Louis, seven, would accompany their father for the much-awaited tour.

William and Kate's eldest son George is a massive Aston Villa supporter, just like his dad, and has accompanied the him to football matches several times.

In 2024, Prince George and Prince William travelled to Berlin to watch the England men's team play in the final of the Euros, where they unfortunately lost 2-1 to Spain.

The second-in-line to the throne also joined his parents at the Euros final in 2021 at Wembley Stadium, where Italy emerged victorious.

On the other hand, George's younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have never been photographed at football matches.

William revealed their interest in the sport, telling the Lionesses in 2022: "Charlotte wanted me to tell you that she is really good at goal."

The father-of-three added, "She said, 'Please tell them that'. She's a budding star for the future."

The young princess also joined her father in 2023 to film a good luck message to the England Women's Team before their World Cup final match against Spain in Australia. Louis is understood to be an Aston Villa fan.