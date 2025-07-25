Prince William takes strong stand for children amid Harry's attempt

Prince William has inspired several big figures with his strong stand to provide children a better tomorrow amid reports of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's attempt to shift their strategy.

The Prince of Wales' leadership in fighting for endangered sea turtles has attracted praise from music icon Ronnie Wood.

The musician has joined other celebrities, including photographer Rankin and actor John Cleese, in creating art for a Turtle Trail around London.

Wood designed a custom turtle sculpture for a new art trail spotlighting marine conservation. The stunning artwork will be auctioned off to support Prince William’s longtime wildlife charity, Tusk.

The guitarist helped create the artwork to highlight the plight of sea turtles. He is one of a group of well-known faces who have designed and created stunning models of turtles, which are featured in a campaign from the future king's charity which fights for threatened wildlife in Africa and around the world.

Tusk is one of William's most enduring causes, something he adopted shortly after he started his public work when he left university in 2005.

Wood, who has joined William regularly at the annual Tusk Awards, told People that the royal is "hugely knowledgeable on the subject and committed to the cause, and I have a lot of respect for the way he uses his status and position for the greater good and to support wildlife."

"He’s a strong advocate for Tusk and the wider conservation community, and we share a common belief that our children and future generations deserve to experience the wonders of the world’s wildlife like we have," Wood says.