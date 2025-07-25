Cleveland Brown photographer plunges into Lake Erie during helmet reveal

Cleveland Brown’s photographer plunges into Lake Erie during helmet reveal

Cleveland Brown’s photographer fell into the water while trying to take photos of the new helmet reveal in Ohio. The video footage of the incident shows the person tumbling and falling into the water of Lake Erie on July 23, 2025.

However, the photographer was making an effort to captured photos of the giant inflatable helmet featuring the brand-new design and colors on a barge.

According to the reports, the 20 feet barge was located at about 300 feet offshore from Huntington Bank Field, stadium in Cleveland.

Cleveland Brown unveils new helmet look

The new helmet showcases the blend of matte brown and features orange strips down the centerline. Primarily, the new helmet will be worn occasionally during the 2025 season.

In this connection, the teams Executive Vice President, James Wood said, "We’re excited about this new alternate helmet and the ode it pays to the rich history of the color brown as part of our organization, switching it up from our iconic orange helmets." However, the new helmets are sponsored by Dude Wipes.

Moreover, the co-founder of Dude Wipes, Ryan Meegan said, "The kings of keeping things clean, and is here to back the Browns as they embrace a bold new look this season − with the launch of their all-brown alternate helmets."

He further stated, “We're pumped to team up with the Browns for one of the most iconic helmets reveals the league has ever seen.”

Moreover, Akron Beacon Journal reported that the individual who fell into the water was a renowned influencer Ross Smith, with approximately 25 million followers on TikTok. On the other hand, he has almost four million on Instagram and more than five million subscribers on YouTube.

In addition, Ryan Meegan has told USA TODAY that the company did not want to make any further statement, but it has been confirmed that “he is okay.”