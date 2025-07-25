A 50-year-old Antonov An-24 passenger plane carrying 48 people crashed on July 24, 2025, while approaching its destination in Tynda Airport in Russia’s Far East, near the China border.
Operated by Angara Airlines, the plane lost its connection from radar during its flight from Blagoveshchensk.
A massive search operation was conducted afterwards that confirmed:
This incident marks the deadliest aviation disaster of Russia since 2021.
Critics argue that utilisation of such outdated aircraft reflects the outcomes of the western sanctions since Ukraine’s invasion as it has strained Russia's ability to maintain or replace aging aircraft with airlines pleading for extension to retire obsolete planes.
The Amur region Governor Vasily Orlov declared three days of mourning as experts warn of growing risks from Russia’s deteriorating aviation infrastructure.
