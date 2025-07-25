Missing Russian plan wreckage found near China border

A 50-year-old Antonov An-24 passenger plane carrying 48 people crashed on July 24, 2025, while approaching its destination in Tynda Airport in Russia’s Far East, near the China border.

Operated by Angara Airlines, the plane lost its connection from radar during its flight from Blagoveshchensk.

Key details

A massive search operation was conducted afterwards that confirmed:

There are no survivors. All 42 passengers including five children and six crew members died.

The burning wreckage was found 15km from the airport in a remote area having mountainous terrain needing heavy machinery to access.

Investigators suspect possible causes of the crash are violations of air safety rules with malfunction or human error.

Another major concern is the outdated fleet as the aircraft was built in 1976 and had prior technical issues including a 2022 generator failure.

Broader context

This incident marks the deadliest aviation disaster of Russia since 2021.

Critics argue that utilisation of such outdated aircraft reflects the outcomes of the western sanctions since Ukraine’s invasion as it has strained Russia's ability to maintain or replace aging aircraft with airlines pleading for extension to retire obsolete planes.

The Amur region Governor Vasily Orlov declared three days of mourning as experts warn of growing risks from Russia’s deteriorating aviation infrastructure.