Meghan and Harry's Netflix era winds down amid new blow

Meghan and Harry's Netflix deal nears its final scene

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s once promising Netflix chapter may be drawing to a quiet close and according to one insider, a lack of traction for Meghan’s lifestyle ventures could be the final "nail in the coffin."

A source has claimed that the Duchess of Sussex’s Napa Valley wine, launched under her American Riviera Orchard brand, is “not selling” at the pace expected by insiders in the industry.

While the brand insisted the wine “sold out in an hour,” the source quickly countered, noting: “It’s small batch” suggesting that only a limited number of bottles were ever produced.

Adding to the speculation, the insider claimed Meghan and Harry’s star power has dulled in Tinseltown.

“No one in Hollywood rates them anymore or wants to be around them especially her. People are bored with them,” they said, speaking to the Mail.

According to sources close to the matter, Netflix will not release a formal statement confirming the end of the deal, but the decision has already been made internally.

Signed in 2020 following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s exit from royal duties, the five-year agreement under their Archewell Productions banner was worth a reported $100 million.

While their debut docuseries Harry & Meghan became Netflix’s biggest documentary launch ever, follow-up projects like Heart of Invictus and Live to Lead failed to match that success or generate the same level of viewer interest.

Netflix is said to be content with the results overall, with one insider telling The Sun, “They’re not unhappy with how things turned out they got those initial hits, and produced one of the most talked-about shows of all time.”