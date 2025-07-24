Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's wedding anniversary passes in silence

Today marks 39 years since Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson tied the knot in a grand royal wedding at Westminster Abbey.

Despite the fairytale-like ceremony, which was watched by over a billion people worldwide, the couple's marriage ended in divorce in 1996.

Interestingly, neither Prince Andrew nor Sarah Ferguson publicly acknowledged the anniversary of their wedding.

The royal wedding took place on July 23, 1986, and was a highly anticipated event. Sarah Ferguson wore a stunning wedding dress designed by Lindka Cierach, featuring ivory duchesse satin, heavy beading, and elements from her family crest and Prince Andrew's naval background.

The couple's nuptials were broadcast globally, and an estimated 500 million television viewers tuned in to watch the ceremony.

Despite the fairytale beginning, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's marriage was not meant to be. Buckingham Palace announced their separation in 1992, citing the Duchess's role in the split.

The statement read: "In view of the media speculation which the Queen finds especially undesirable during the general election campaign, Her Majesty is issuing the following statement: 'Last week, lawyers acting for the Duchess of York initiated discussions about a formal separation for the Duke and Duchess. These discussions are not yet completed and nothing will be said until they are. The Queen hopes that the media will spare the Duke and Duchess of York and their children any intrusion.'"

Despite their divorce, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have maintained a close bond over the years. They have co-parented their two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and have even been known to live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

In fact, Sarah has spoken highly of Prince Andrew, calling him "a great man" with a "great heart".

Last year, Sarah Ferguson made headlines when she cropped Prince Andrew out of her wedding photos on social media.

The post, which coincided with the release of the Amazon Prime series A Very Royal Scandal, featured a photo of Fergie with her late parents, Susan Barrantes and Ronald Ferguson.

This move was seen as a subtle way of distancing herself from her ex-husband, who has been embroiled in controversy in recent years.