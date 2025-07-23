Farmers are using tech to solve £3.5bn potato crisis

Farmers are using tech to save billions in potato problem

Each year farmers face a massive challenge, losing £3.5 billion worth potatoes due to the unpredictable weather conditions, which ultimately results in the significant financial loss.

For that purpose, researchers have developed a new application which will use artificial intelligence (AI). The prime motive of digital innovation is to warn farmers of a fungal disease which can ruin potato crops.

However, Welsh scientists say that new application will enable detection of potentially devastating disease of potato using their phones before it becomes visible to human eye.

The research team at Aberystwyth University said, “The disease is responsible for 20% of potato crop losses and £3.5bn in economic losses worldwide.”

They further declared, “Early diagnosis would boost productivity and reduce costs for farmers, as well as decrease their reliance on environmentally harmful pesticides.”

Deep Learning

Deep learning is primarily a type of machine learning that uses artificial neutral networks with multiple layers to better understand the complex patterns. This Deep Detect project will use machine learning which will help to deliver the accurate information and the diagnoses of diseases for specific locations directly to farmer’s smartphones.

In this connection, a lecturer of computer science at Aberystwyth University said, “By integrating farmer feedback from the outset, we will ensure that this technology is grounded in real world needs and challenges.”

The technology also has the potential for wider application across other crops, he further added.

Moreover, this project is specifically designed to reduce the environmental burden in various aspects.

Teams have been working to create an AI powered auto generate wireframes based on image datasets of unhealthy potato leaves. It will help to stimulate real-time interactions and working within hours without facing stress.

Nevertheless, potatoes are prominent crop globally with over 17,000 hectares only in Wales. The research teams have been striving hard to create a timely emergency for potato blight, with a potential to expand technology to other crops and different regions in the future.