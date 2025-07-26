AI in schoolwork sparks debate in UK, new poll finds

Artificial intelligence (AI) is ubiquitous with its application spanning almost every field of life.

From daily life activities to virtual assistants like ChatGPT that provide answers to almost every query, AI is proliferating in every domain.

The education sector is no exception, leveraging AI for adaptive learning platforms, automated grading systems, and intelligent tutoring systems (ITS) that provide personalized assistance on the basis of student performance.

These benefits of AI have been praised by all, however, the role of AI in student coursework reveals deep divisions. While some see AI as a useful learning aid, others fear it could undermine effort and fairness in schools.

A YouGov survey conducted by Cambridge University Press and Assessment found that 89% of UK adults believe that it is “unacceptable” for students to use AI to generate entire assignments.

But nearly half (about 46%) support the notion that AI helps to improve punctuations and grammar. The poll suggests that 44% of the participants oppose its utilisation completely.

Surprisingly, 16% of the respondents support the idea of reducing or scrapping the coursework altogether as the best solution to prevent AI misuse.

The debate comes as education leaders push for clearer guidelines on usage of AI in classrooms.

Chief executive of Oxford, Cambridge and RSA (OCR) exam board apprised that despite AI’s rise, the coursework remains crucial and to address the issue there’s a need for coordinational national strategy.

Duffy said: “AI is already in our schools and is not going away. We need to adapt coursework so it is fit for the AI century—testing different skills while maintaining fairness.”

She further noted that a well-funded national approach is needed to ensure all schools keep pace and public trust is maintained. “AI can transform education, but only if we use it wisely,” she said, adding, “The goal isn’t to resist change, but to harness it in a way that truly benefits students.”

Her viewpoints follow an independent review of England’s curriculum and assessments that reflected AI’s potential risks to fairness in grading. The review, led by education expert Professor Becky Francis, is set to release final recommendations this autumn.

Another point of contention is teachers using AI. The poll also revealed skepticism towards AI's role in grading.

About 60% of adults opposed teachers using AI to mark coursework with only 27% supported this idea.

Critics argue that the chances of miss nuance in automated marking are high while the proponents stated that it can reduce teacher workload.

As AI tools such as ChatGPT are now widely accessible, schools face the challenge of utilising technology without compromising critical thinking.

The debate persists but one thing is clear that in the age of AI the line between smart assistance and shortcut is still being drawn.