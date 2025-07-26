Grok levels up with adaptive auto mode for smarter responses

Elon Musk has announced an upgrade to Grok, introducing an auto mode that dynamically adjusts its reasoning depth based on query complexity.

This feature, which rolled out on July 26, is currently available on the web, but it will soon be coming to smartphones, confirmed by Musk on his official X account.

Although Grok, the AI chatbot developed by xAI, can now automatically decide how much to think about the user’s question, the user can still override auto mode and choose manually how much thinking Grok should do.

Besides auto mode feature, the recent update offers easier feedback reporting and kids mode lock with pin or face ID.

The chatbot now uses a unified system with four distinct thinking styles: Auto, Fast, Expert, and Heavy. Fast option gives quick responses; Expert relies on Grok 4 to offer in-depth analysis and reasoning. In contrast, Heavy acts like a team of experts and is available to SuperGrok Heavy or X Premium+ subscribers.

The recent updates build on Grok’s ongoing development as an AI-focused on balancing efficiency and depth in interactions.