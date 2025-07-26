Nick Kurtz plays greatest game in baseball history

Nick Kurtz, American professional first base man, created history by hitting 4 homers and 19 total bases in a single game. Kurtz's achievement tied the MLB records made by legendary Shawn Green and Josh Himilton.

The 22-year-old prodigy scored 6 for 6 with four home runs and eight runs batted in which helped the Oakland Athletics win against the Houston Astros with 15-3.

Kurtz commented on the match: “Position player on the mound, I am just trying to move the ball forward. You don’t want to be the guy who strikes out.”

Athletics manager, Mark Kotsay lauded the historic game: “It is the best game I’ve ever watched from a single player, this kid continues to have jaw-dropping moments.”

MLB icon Green was the first with six hits in a four-homer game 23 years back at Milwaukee for the Los Angeles Dodgers before Kurtz’s Friday night smashing game.

The 6-foot-5 slugger is also the youngest player at 22 after Pat Seerey of the Chicago White Sox hit four longballs on July 18, 1948, at age of 25.

The record breaker played this game in front of parents and grandparents in Daikin Park stadium in Houston, US, July 25, 2025.