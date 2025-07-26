China takes major step towards AI cooperation

Chinese Premier Li Qiang revealed an AI governance action plan while speaking to the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, on July 26, 2025.

The East Asian country is willing to share the plan with other countries as well.

The prime minister warned that AI could become exclusive to a few countries and showed a desire to build a global cooperation organization for its growth.

Li stated in front of conference attendees: "Overall global AI governance is still fragmented. Countries have great differences, in terms of areas like regulatory concepts and institutional rules."

"We should strengthen coordination to form a global AI governance framework that has broad consensus as soon as possible," keynote speaker demanded the attention to the immediate act.

He did not directly name United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump's administration for creating any sort of hindrance in China’s progress in technology but appeared to refer to Washington's actions.

The United States and China are in a long run battle to lead the emerging tech world.

The US government shared an AI blueprint on July 23, 2025, to expand artificial intelligence export to American allies just three days before WAIC started.