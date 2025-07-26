Neanderthals had surprisingly diverse diet, scientists claim

Neanderthals were always considered extremely meat-obsessed species. According to the US researchers, these archaic humans were hypercarnivores who stood at the top of the food chain with cave lions, sabre-toothed tigers and the other beasts that voraciously consumed impressive quantities of meat.

However, the recent scientific study based on the chemical signatures in the ancient bones, has busted such theory and postulated that Neanderthals had the diverse and more nutritious side dish: handful of fresh maggots.

According to scientists, rather than consuming endless steaks, the early humans stored their kills for months. They preferred the fatty cuts and even ate the maggots that infested the rotting carcasses.

The enigma of Neanderthals’ diet

Neanderthals were always thought to be supreme in the food chain due to the presence of high levels of heavy nitrogen-15 isotope in their bones, suggesting their meat consumption was on par with lions or wolves.

However, these findings were perplexing for the researchers as it was not possible for humans to consume and digest such a hefty amount of the meat.

Lead author Melanie Beasley, an assistant professor of biological anthropology at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, explained that a taste for maggots could justify a distinctive chemical signature (nitrogen-15 isotope) detected in the bones of prehistoric humans, a species that went extinct 40,000 years ago.

The recent findings also support the hypothesis once presented by John Speth, professor emeritus of anthropology at the University of Michigan. According to him, putrid meat and fish would have formed a key part of prehistoric diets.

“Neanderthals were not hypercarnivores, their diet was different. It’s likely maggots were a major food,” John said.

No brainer diet

“It is no brainer for Neanderthals. Put out a bit of meat, leave it for a few days then go back and harvest your maggots. It is a very easy way to get good nutritious food,” said Karen Hardy, professor of prehistoric archaeology at the University of Glasgow elucidated.

“The only reason this is surprising is that it contradicts what we westerners think of as food…How does it shift our thinking? The Neanderthals as top carnivores was nonsense, it was physiologically impossible,” Karen added.