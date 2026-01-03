Stranger Things star Joe Keery reveals 'ridiculous' original stage name he thought of
Joe Keery revealed the orginal stage name he thought of for his music career
Stranger Things star Joe Keery almost chose an embarrassing stage name for his music career.
Joe ultimately called himself DJo for his music career, but he originally thought of calling himself Leroy Merlin.
Appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the End of Beginning hitaker was asked if he ever had a different stage name in mind.
He revealed that he chose the name during his visit to Germany. Thankfully, he realized he’d seen the name on a billboard since it’s the name of a store. He called it the "Home Depot of Europe."
Joe also revealed that he chose his current stage name overnight.
Joe played beloved teen Steve Harrington in Stranger Things, which came to an end on 31st December. His character was the one whose death fans were most worried about. The Duffer Brothers avoided a riot by not killing off Steve in the finale.
Fans even paired End of Beginning to a nostalgic scene of Steve, Robin (Maya Hawke), Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer), and Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) reuniting a year after solving the Vecna and Upside Down problem.
The Stranger Things finale showed Steve pursuing a job coaching baseball at a school as well as being the sex-ed teacher.
