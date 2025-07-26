Mobile networks EE, BT down in UK hit by massive outage

Mobile networks EE,BT down in UK hit by mass outage

EE and BT users reported a mass outage while making and receiving calls. The customers took to the Downdetector website and reported being unable to use the network.

BT, EE, Three and Vodafone network issues raised concerns among millions. More than 2,600 EE customers logged complaints and were unable to use their mobile service.

The most affected areas were London, Manchester, and Birmingham. Users used social media to voice about the mass outage. One of them wrote on X, “I can’t make or receive any calls.”

Thousands of customers reported EE and BT network outages across the UK

A spokesperson from Vodafone said, “We’re really sorry, but due to some technical issues some customers will be experiencing issues making or receiving calls.”

“We know how important it is for you to have this working and we’re working really hard to fix this as soon as possible,” they added.

Later on, the service was restored. A spokesman from BT said it has “resolved the problem and the service is running as normal”.

The entire BT group, including EE, has more than 30 million customers in the UK with total revenue of £20.4 billion in 2025.

Are EE and BT the same company?

Yes, EE is a part of the BT group. BT acquired EE in 2016.