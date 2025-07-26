Southwest jet drops 500 feet to avoid collision with military aircraft

An alarming midair scare occurred on Friday, July 25, as just after take off, a Southwest pilot took evasive action to avoid collision with a military jet.

The Southwest flight suddenly dropped nearly 500 feet in elevation to avoid colliding with a Hawker Hunter aircraft.

Taking off from Hollywood Burbank Airport just before noon on Friday, the Southwest flight 1496 headed to Las Vegas descended from 14,100 feet to 13,625 feet to avoid midair collision.

According to Flightradar24, a flight tracking website, the passenger plane descended while the fighter jet climbed. At their closest point, the aircraft were 4.86 miles apart laterally and 350 feet apart vertically.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the matter

Two flight attendants were injured. Passengers later spoke out with one saying the drop felt like a freefall while another added, “It was an eight to ten second drop and we were shaken to the core. It was terrifying.”

Chris Peterson, a passenger on the Southwest Airlines jet, said, “It was chaos, there was screaming. It felt very scary”

It remains unclear what the former British military jet was doing in the area and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the incident.

According to ABC News, the incident comes just days after a Delta regional jet had to make a hard turn after spotting a B52 bomber in North Dakota.