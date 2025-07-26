Deadly wildfires rage across Turkey as heatwave scorches region

Scorching temperature, strong winds, and lightning strikes in the region have caused widespread wildfires in northern regions of Turkey including Bilecik, Sakarya and Karabük.

Raging wildfires led to massive evacuations across Turkey with high blazes threatening coastal resorts, villages and forests amid an intense heatwave gripping the Balkans.

Firefighters are battling with wildfires on multiple fronts as strong winds fan the flames turning skies into thick choking smoke. Rescue teams aided by water-dropping planes and helicopters are struggling to contain the inferno.

On July 25, 2025, a new wildfire erupted along Turkey’s Mediterranean coast posing a serious threat to the tourist destination, Antalyaunder.

Dramatic images showed flames encroaching on high-rise apartments forcing evacuations in the city centre and nearby Aksu district.

To accelerate the emergency operation, the coastal highway was shut down as firefighters, police water cannons and local volunteers are constantly making efforts to stop the blaze.

Considering the disastrous situation, the Turkish government has declared the two provinces as disaster zones.

The fire comes as Turkey and the Balkans endure extreme temperatures with dry conditions and strong winds accelerating the spread. Dozens have been hospitalized due to smoke inhalation and heat-related illnesses.