Apple iPhone 17 to feature new batch of emojis

Every year Apple surprises iPhone users with new features whether its camera upgrade, smooth user interface, software update, new colors or shape ahead of its launch.

This year Apple has decided to introduce new emojis for smart phone users for expressing their meaningful thoughts or impressions through characters.

A new batch of emoji have been approved for iOS 26.

The Unicode Consortium is the Non-Profit company behind the Unicode Standard- Foundation that in short ensures your texts and emoji works well across all your devices worldwide.

It is responsible for replacing existing characters encoding schemes that are limited in size and scope, and are incompatible with multilingual environments.

Every year the Unicode Consortium accepts multiple suggestions for new emoji characters for smartphones and other future devices.

Officially nine new emojis have been selected and approved this year for the next rollout.

Here are the new emojis to be included in iOS 26 update:

1. Distorted Face

Distorted Face- feelings of vulnerability, being surprised, numb or panic

2. Trombone

Trombone – A musical addition for instrument fans

3. Treasure Chest

Treasure Chest- representing wealth and valuables

4. Hairy Creature

Hairy Creature-Inspired by mythical characters like bigfoot

5. Fight cloud

Fight cloud – a playful emoji representing disagreement, arguments or conflict

6. Apple Core

Apple Core- symbolic impression of hunger, food waste or garbage

7. Orca

Orca- marine life or conservative themes (luck, compassion and family)

8. Ballet Dancer

Ballet Dancer—celebrating the art of dance, grace, and self-expression

9. Landslide

Landslide-for decline, geological events, natural disasters etc.

According to Mactrast, Unicode Consortium has created mockups of what the emojis might look like, and the images might have been shared by Emojipedia.

Keeping that in mind the UC only comes up with the underlying emoji code.

Emojipedia has created sample illustrations of the candid emojis.

While, Apple and Google designers will create their own versions of each character respectively when the New Unicode 17 standard is finalized.

Furthermore, the Unicode Consortium will finalise the new emojis in September 2025. Apple users will likely see these emojis in iOS update around April 2026.

Once the new emojis will confirm, Apple will need to release new versions of WatchOS, iOS, iPadOS, and MacOS to support new emojis.