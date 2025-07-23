Prince Harry decides to sacrifice key demand after huge Netflix blow

Prince Harry is seemingly taking a more pragmatic approach to the current ordeal of his family as the Sussexes are hit with a major setback.

The multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix which was set to be renewed for Meghan Markle and Harry has been scrapped in an unexpected turn of events, according to a source cited by The Sun.

It is a “huge loss of revenue” for the Sussexes as this was the first lucrative contract that they had signed since leaving the royal family in 2020. Sources suggested that it will be a “huge blow” for Harry as Meghan focusses on her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Hence, the Duke of Sussex is shifting his energies to a new deal as secret correspondence takes place between him and his cancer-stricken father. According a new report, Harry is keeping his emotions aside to make a tough choice about the future of his family, even if it means cutting Meghan out from a big move.

Following the ‘secret peace summit’ held earlier this month between the top aides of Sussexes and the King, Harry is willing to keep Meghan out to the talks.

“He reluctantly accepts his family hate her so there’s no sense involving her in peace talks because they’d turn him down flat if he were to try,” a source told Woman’s Day magazine. “So, Harry’s new tactic is to do this solo.”

They continued, “He’s willing to fly to the UK, set up mediation meetings, whatever they’ll agree to. He’s tried before, but the royals baulked because he insisted on bringing Meghan.” Now he’s even offered to leave her at home for the Invictus Games if the royals agree to attend.”

The source noted that it “pains” Harry to make this decision but he has to be “pragmatic and less emotional about the whole scenario”

Previously, Harry had been undeterred in his demands for an apology from the royal family over their treatment of Meghan.

However, the Duke “still holds out hope that one day his family will find it in their hearts to give Meghan a chance but the best solution for now is to keep them apart – and try to salvage what he can of his own relationship with his family”.