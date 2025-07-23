Telkom switches to fresh brand identity

Telkom has officially launched a new logo and visual identity for the company. It aimed at presenting a strategic shift and reconnecting with customers. The updated design version reflects the company’s utmost commitment towards innovation.

However, the major shift aims to deliver seamless connectivity across South Africa.

The company tagline has also been changed from “Tomorrow starts today” to “Possible begins here”.

According to the officials of the company, “At the center of this shift is the Dynamic T. Our Telkom ‘T’ logo is iconic and a symbol of our connectivity, reliability, and innovation.”

They further stated, “Our ‘T’ logo is a commitment to staying dynamic and relevant to the needs of our customers.”

Telkom fuels unparallel success

Telkom has achieved remarkable growth with impressive gains for the past many years. The company has provided a special dividend to the shareholders after four years.

Predominantly, Telkom striving hard to retain their focus on its mobile and data products. A strong performance was observed last year as the data suggests that mobile subscribers grew by 13.4% to 23.2 million.

While the fiber data revenue surge leap by 15.5% with a 3.4% increase in subscribers.

According to Mutooni, “They took a skeptical approach following Telkom’s recent annual financial results announcement and still came away convinced that the company’s rebound was sustainable.”

He further stated, “Their ability to generate free cash flow was significantly greater than anybody on the market had seen before.”

Moreover, Telkom has made substantial efforts to modernized infrastructure of technology.

In this connection he said, “The financial results for the 2025 financial year confirm that the business has stabilized and has built a platform for accelerated growth.”

Nevertheless, the company’s new logo has sparked inspiration towards a better future in the dynamic landscape.