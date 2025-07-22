WhatsApp beta update features status ads, promoted channels

WhatsApp beta update features status ads and promoted channels

WhatsApp beta update (version 2.25.21.11) introduced features like status ads and promoted channels as a significant step towards the monetisation of the platform.

These changes by Meta will elevate WhatsApp to the position of YouTube and Instagram.

Status ads will appear in the status feed interspersed with friends and family updates.

These ads will be marked with a "sponsored" label and used to promote content. Users will be allowed to block ads from specific advertisers.

The "promoted channels" feature will help businesses and content creators to pay and promote their channels.

The sponsored listing will appear in higher search results to expand a business’s reach to a wider audience.

Meta confirmed that these ads and promotions will appear only in public areas and do not breach privacy. The chats will remain end-to-end encrypted.

The new beta update will transform WhatsApp from a simple messaging app to an advertisement-based business-oriented platform, from which both small businesses and content creators can benefit, while keeping user privacy intact.

To increase user control, WhatsApp introduced an Activity Report tool in a beta update.

This feature allows users to see all ads they have encountered or blocked for offline reference.

WhatsApp is also testing the "Question" and "Status-based Question Stickers" option to increase user engagement for channel admins. They can pose open-ended questions and get responses privately.

Another key feature is "Quick Recap" powered by Meta AI. This tool provides summaries of chats while ensuring privacy.

What is a beta update?

Beta update is a stage in software development where select users can test and give their feedback before the official launch of the product or app.