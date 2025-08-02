American father who fled to Russia sent to Ukraine front line

Derek Huffman, a Texan dad who left the United States due to wokeness and escaped to Russia was sent to a frontliner warrior's batch with very basic combat training.

46-years-old, migrated to Istra, a small town 40 km away from Moscow city with his wife and children in the early days of 2025.

The Huffman family turned to their family of five Youtube channel ‘Huffman Time’ and broke silence: “He was told he would not be training for two weeks and now they are going to put him on the front lines.”

DeAnna Huffman, wife of a civilian in the combat zone continued: “My husband feels like being thrown in front of wolves.”

“Unfortunately, when you’re taught in a different language, and you don’t understand the language, how are you really getting taught?” the concerned partner concluded.

The father of 3 beautiful girls applied for a visa under the Russian shared values scheme which was started on President Vladimir Putin's cultural concept of welcoming those who want to get rid of the destructive neoliberal ideological agenda of the society in homeland.

Huffman shared a video with family in June in which he showed love and care for daughters and wife and told he might get vacations sooner but recently the family vlogging channel revealed what's going on at the battleground.