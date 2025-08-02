Watch: Crocodile stuck under car at Cahills

A video of an enormous crocodile stuck underneath a vehicle at a crossing in the Northern Territory has gone viral.

The footage shows a vehicle driving over a crocodile at Cahills Crossing in Kakadu National Park as it forded the floodwater of the East Alligator River.

However, the video sparked a massive response, garnering nearly 4 million views in a short period, prompting global reactions.

Cahill’s Crossing, which primarily runs through the East Alligator River, has been famous for its highly dense population of crocodiles.

The video was filmed by the TikTok user, Mastratic, and he described the incident to ABC News as “once-in-a-lifetime sight.” He had never seen anything like a crocodile being trapped under a car.

He further declared, “The driver did not know that there was a crocodile there as the crocodile was not visible under the water.”

“The driver goes forward and hits a pothole. You don’t want to stop in the middle of an intersection, especially one full of crocodiles. He stopped as soon as it was safe to do so. I don’t think the driver even knew what was trapped underneath the vehicle.” He further added.

According to crocodile expert and professor Grahame Webb, “I would be surprised if the crocodile was permanently injured after the incident.”

"They are tough, and they've got amazing abilities to fight any infection. They're pretty well-armored. They're great survival machines so I doubt the croc is seriously injured by this." He further added.

Mastratic, was of the view that he had surprisingly taken a clip, and that it was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime video capture.