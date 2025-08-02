From ChatGPT to GhostGPT: dark side of generative AI in cybercrime

Generative AI, which marks the future of artificial intelligence (AI), is unfortunately becoming an unprecedented threat to cybersecurity. The primary reason for this is the emergence of GhostGPT, a generative AI tool specifically designed for criminal activity.

The malicious chatbot was developed in late 2024 and empowers cybercrime activity by creating malware, crafting phishing emails, BEC scams and more. With its advanced offensive capabilities, even low-skilled criminals can cause bigger cybersecurity threats.

What is GhostGPT?

In simple words, this is a tool built for crime. Unlike mainstream AI models, such as ChatGPT, which are restricted by ethical safeguards, GhostGPT operates without any restrictions. Security analysts consider it either a jailbroken large language model (LLM) or an open-source AI stripped of safety protocols. This enables it to generate:

Personalized phishing emails that mimic corporate tones and individual writing styles

Realistic fake login pages to steal credentials

Polymorphic malware that evolves to evade detection

Step-by-step guides for attackers to manipulate vulnerabilities

Doesn’t log interactions making attribution nearly impossible, enabling cybercriminals a dangerous layer of anonymity.

Supercharging phishing and malware

The top cyber threat is phishing with 84% of UK businesses affected by it in 2024 only. GhostGPT aggravates this by producing highly convincing scams in seconds without minimal effort.

In addition, the tools also lower barriers to sophisticated attacks. Previously, it took expertise skills and time to create polymorphic malware. However, novice hackers can now generate malicious code with the help of simple prompts.

A 2023 IBM study confirmed that LLMs are capable of producing functional malware with minimal input.

Future of cybercrime

While GhostGPT poses a severe challenge, its risks can be mitigated by regular patching, multi-factor authentication (MFA), and advanced employee training.

In addition, endpoint detection and response (EDR) and extended detection and response (XDR) can be deployed to identify anomalies. Leveraging threat intelligence can also be utilised for real-time monitoring of emerging attack methods.