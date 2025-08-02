Tropical storm intensifies into Hurricane Gil in Pacific Basin

The Pacific Ocean is reeling with tropical activity as storm Gil has intensified into a Hurricane while moving into the Central Pacific Basin on Friday, August 1, 2025.

According to the Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Centre, the storm is about 1,605 kilometres (995 miles) west-southwest of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico, and its maximum sustained winds increased to speeds of 75mph.

With a speed of 20mph, Hurricane Gil is expected to keep traveling to west-northwest as it continues to move toward the Central Pacific Ocean.

Fortunately, the forecasters predicted that the emerging hurricane poses no serious threat to land and coastal areas.

Another tropical activity is being witnessed in the Pacific Ocean. Tropical Storm Iona, once a hurricane, has downgraded to a tropical depression as it moved far (1,500 miles) to the west of Hawaii.

The tropical activities in the Pacific Ocean

In contrast to the East Pacific, which continues to be in summer heat, the Atlantic Basin is expected to remain quiet for at least the first week of August.

How hurricanes are formed?

Hurricanes are extreme weather events that capture heat from tropical waters to supercharge their strength. These violent storms formed over the ocean, starting as a tropical wave, characterized by a low-pressure area. As this wave moves through the moisture-rich tropics, it causes more air to rush in, leading to high thunderstorm activity.

When wind speeds within such a storm reach 74 mph, it is called a hurricane.

Why is the Pacific Ocean more vulnerable to hurricanes?

The Pacific Ocean is more susceptible to hurricanes and severe tropical storms due to various reasons. As the heat and moisture fuel hurricanes, the Pacific Basin offers the largest expanse of warm tropical water on Earth, along with favorable atmospheric conditions.