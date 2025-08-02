GTA 6 leak hints at another delay

GTA 6 leak suggests another delay

The release of GTA 6 might face another delay till September 2026, according to a new leak. The official date announced by the Rockstar Games was May 26 for the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

The leak was revealed by a reliable online source that has a track record of breaking news in advance. Mille A claimed the “internal talks” at Rockstar Games suggested that the most anticipated game, Grand Theft Auto VI, has been delayed.

The known leaker also speculated about the pricing for all editions in the UK. The standard edition is priced at £69.99, and the deluxe edition costs £89.99. The premium edition might cost £109.99, a price suggested by previous rumours.

GTA 6's first trailer was released in December 2023

According to leaks, the early access to GTA Online will be given to those who bought the deluxe and premium editions. It seems more like a strategy to sell an expensive version to buyers. GTA Online played a significant role in the massive success of GTA 5.

The circulating leaks are only rumours, and there is no confirmation from Rockstar Games. The release of Red Dead Redemption 2 and previous GTAs were also delayed at once. Therefore, it won't surprise the game enthusiast if GTA 6 gets delayed.

The company’s official website still mentions the release date of May 26, 2026. An internal source from Rockstar confirmed that the development cycle for the game will be eight years by the time it releases in 2026.

Two official trailers of GTA 6 have been released so far. The first one was released in December 2023, and the second in May 2025.

The details show that the set will be in the fictional state of Leonida

The details show that the set will be in the fictional state of Leonida, located in Florida. The game features dual protagonists, Jason and Lucia. American culture will be represented with a depiction of influencers and social media culture.

Despite various claims and leaks on social media, there has been no official denial or approval from Rockstar Games. Therefore, all the circulating rumours must be treated as speculations.

Is GTA 6 coming?

Yes! The formal trailer of GTA 6 was revealed in December 2023 and is scheduled to be released on May 26, 2026.