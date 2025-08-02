Halo smart glasses won’t let you forget names of people you meet

Brilliant Labs has developed smart glasses that use a built-in AI called Noa, complete with a narrative memory system that recalls and learn the names of people you meet. Debuted last year, they also have the ability to memorize the people you are looking at.

It marks a subtle, wearable companionship built with AI. This system not only stores chats but also subsequent encounters into its narrative memory. The models come with upgraded AI capabilities and feature a more natural conversation with their Noa multimodal AI agent, which plays a pivotal role in providing relevant information in real-time.

However, it provides real-time voice control and boosts social confidence by helping you remember names.

The CEO of Brilliant Labs, Bobak Tavangar, told ZDNET, “There’s a ton going on when it [the agent] receives unstructured audio and video and other related contextual bits of data that it's working autonomously in the background to connect those data pieces together.”

Deeper dive into the design

The design suggests a display with a small optical module that resembles a bead and sits on the frame. Despite its small size, the module projects full color images in a retro, arcade-style display.

Mainly, there are various reasons to use this optical module instead of an in-lens display, as it makes changing lens prescription easier.

At the time of purchase, it will come with the non-prescription lenses and a reflective coating. The module’s prime advantage is that it is powered at a lower brightness, which saves battery life. Furthermore, this technology also complements the company’s AI wearable mission.

Moreover, instead of using bulky cameras for capturing high-resolution images and videos, the device uses an optical sensor that is capable of capturing enough data to enable AI to memorize it. However, it does not capture social content in the traditional sense.

Security and privacy concerns

Security is a prime concern for a wearable that records a user's daily activity. For that purpose, Brilliant Labs has confirmed that users' data will be highly secured.

The rich data comprising visuals and audio collected by Halo and Noa will be then converted into an irreversible mathematical representation.

In this connection, Bobak Tavangar said, "For AI to truly be useful to someone, you need to be able to trust it, to be able to trust it, you need to be able to have it in your life all day, to have it in your life all day, you need the device to be lightweight, you need people to trust that the interactions you have with AI or the data that's being captured.”

Your next pair is waiting

Halo glasses will retail for $229 in matte black and will be available on the Brilliant Labs website. Shipping is expected to begin in November 2025, and a limited number of units will be available for purchase.