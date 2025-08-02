Scientists unveil exact date of ‘alien probe’ en route to Earth

Scientists unveils exact date of ‘alien probe’ en route to Earth

The scientists have issued the chilling warning regarding the mysterious interstellar object hurtling through our solar system, revealing its exact date to reach Earth.

The newly-discovered Manhattan-sized object named as 3I/ATLAS that was spotted on July 1, is approximately 7 miles wide and is running through our solar system.

Avi Loeb, the Harvard professor and astrophysicist who is well known for pushing polarising theories about extra-terrestrial life has called this object an alien probe or artificial technology.

According to Loeb, if the object is an alien craft, it could be possessing a probe or even a weapon. He predicted that this intercept object would reach Earth between November 21 and December 5, 2025.

The prediction of the arrival is based on the calculations of the object's trajectory as 3I/ATLAS will pass behind the sun from Earth’s perspective this October.

He referred to the object as a “mothership”, calling its position an efficient way to seed habitable planets with probes. Resultantly, this method would enable the probes to intersect with planets while mothership proceeds to the next star.

“It may come to save us or destroy us. We’d better be ready for both options and check whether all interstellar objects are rocks,” said Loeb.

In stark contrast, Chris Lintott, an astronomer at the University of Oxford has negated these claims as “nonsense.” He called Leon’s alien probe theory “an insult to the exciting work going on to understand this object.”

Karen Meech, astrobiologist and planetary observer, called the views irresponsible science.

“This is just coinciding with the path that it comes through the solar system. There is a perfect natural explanation for this as it is behaving like a regular comet,” Meech said.