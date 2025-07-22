Free Fire Esports World Cup 2025 ends on high note

Free Fire Esports World Cup 2025 ends on a high note

Free Fire Esports World Cup 2025 wrapped up in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with tremendous fanfare.

After a nail-biting faceoff, Indonesian powerhouse EVOS Divine crowned as the champions of 2025.

EVOS not only bring home the trophy but also a hefty prize money of $3,000,000 and secured a spot in the final of the Free Fire Global series 2025.

Let’s breakdown the Grand Finals

For all the Esports fans, the final was not less a treat. EVOS Divine, led by their star player Rasyah, nailed it in the grand finale.

The team that included Rasyah, AbaaaX, AimGOD, Reyy, and Koceel, finished with a striking 170 points, including 96 eliminations- making up half of their total points.

The Runner-up

RRQ Kazu came runner up, who showed great resilience throughout the tournament. They finished with 123 points and collected $180,000 in prize money.

While team Vitality came third with 120 points winning a prize money of $120,000.

EVOS Divine’s road to victory

The grand finale followed a high stakes 10-match format, where EVOS Divine took the lead, and held strong amidst strong fierce competition.

Despite an early lead of 30 points, their victory wasn’t sealed untill the very last game. In the final game, multiple teams, including RRQ, Vitality, and EVOS, had a chance to win.

But, as luck would have it, EVOS held their ground, took charge, and earned the last Booyah, sealing the deal.

A milestone victory for EVOS Divine

The Free Fire World Cup 2025 with ended a ban, with intense gameplay, unexpected twists and impressive team displays.

From dominating kills to last-minute moves, this championship had everything, esports fans dreamed of.

Now, after crowning the FFWC title, they are ready to challenge the world again in the upcoming Free Fire Global Series Finals 2025.