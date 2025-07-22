Prince George 12th birthday portrait released: William, Kate pen sweet message

Prince William and Princess Kate released an adorable photo of Prince George on the ocassion of his 12th birthday alongside a sweet message.

On July 22, the Prince and Princess of Wales marked the special occasion of their son by dropping an official portrait of the second in line to the throne.

In the newly released picture, George was seen smiling widely as he posed for the camera.

The image was captured by the Wales family's favourite photographer Josh Shinner.

"Happy 12th Birthday to Prince George!" the royal couple wrote.

Several fans started pouring love and extended warm wishes to the young royal in the comment section.

One fan wrote, "Happy Birthday, Future King. We will support you all the way."

"Happy Birthday to our little (not so little anymore) Future King," another well-wisher of the royal family chimed in.

It is important to note that Prince William and Princess Catherine have been slowly preparing George for his future royal duties.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' brother garnered praise for his sensible appearance at a tea party for veterans on VE Day.