UK unveils world’s fastest e-scooter that hits 100mph

Electric Vehicles are offering eco-friendly traveling as they produce zero tailpipe emissions, leading to cleaner air and reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

The problem with electric scooters was that they were slow as compared to the ones that run on gasoline. A UK based company, Bo, has solved this issue.

Bo has unveiled the world’s fastest electric scooter named The Turbo that can go up to the speed of around 160kph (100mph).

Bo Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Oscar Morgan described the scooter as “a monster” and expressed, “E-scooters have been revolutionizing how people move locally, but they are yet to enter the leagues of mainstream automotive culture.”

Morgan added, “As the development for The Turbo progressed, we realised that we were creating a monster,” adding that the development is part of their mission to elevate the futuristic electric vehicles into the top tier of automotive performance.

However, the hefty speed comes at a hefty price of $29,500.

The Turbo took 18 months to develop and it features an 1800Wh main battery with a 24,000W dual motor propulsion system.

According to the company, the scooter can travel up to 150 miles on a single charge.